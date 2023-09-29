loading…

It is predicted that the US government shutdown will weaken the country. Photo/Reuters

WASHINGTON – The United States (US) government is threatened with closure or shutdown because the Republican Party refuses to agree to a financing law plan. US President Joe Biden warned that a government shutdown could have a major impact on the armed forces.

“We can’t play politics while our troops commit abuses. This is a complete dereliction of duty,” said Biden, a Democrat, at the retirement ceremony for senior US general Mark Milley, reported by Reuters.

Hard-line Republicans in the US House of Representatives on Friday rejected a bill proposed by their leader to temporarily fund the government, ensuring that some federal agencies will be closed starting Sunday (1/10/2023).

In a vote of 232 to 198, the House defeated a bill that would have extended government funding for 30 days and prevented a government shutdown. The bill would cut spending and impose restrictions on immigration and border security, Republican priorities that have little chance of passing in the Democratic-majority Senate.

Meanwhile, the Senate has advanced a bipartisan interim bill to fund the government through November 17, although it is unclear when they will come to a vote.

“This is not over, I have other ideas,” said Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, as reported by Reuters. He declined to say what those ideas were.

If Congress does not pass a spending package that could be signed into law by President Joe Biden before 12:01 ET on Sunday, US national parks will close, and the Securities and Exchange Commission will suspend most of its regulatory activities and the salaries of up to 4 million workers federal will be disrupted.

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Friday that a government shutdown would “undermine” US economic progress by halting programs for small businesses and children, and could delay major infrastructure improvements.

The shutdown would be the fourth in a decade and just four months after a similar impasse saw the federal government default on its $31 trillion debt. The repeated risks have raised concerns on Wall Street, where ratings agency Moody’s has warned it could damage US creditworthiness.