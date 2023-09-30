Lucinta Luna is still in the spotlight of netizens. After announcing that she was pregnant and her uterus had shifted due to a fall, she is now showing off her pot belly.

Even though she is labeled as halu, Lucinta Luna still shows off her appearance with a pot belly like a heavily pregnant woman. Through the latest post, Lucinta Luna also indicated that she was not feeling well and had fainted.

Apart from telling about fainting, Lucinta also showed off the moment she met actor Herjunot Ali. In the post shared by Lucinta, he expressed his admiration for Junot.

“This is the second time I accidentally met my brother after fainting on the floor…long time no see my brother @herjunotali.studio,” said Lucinta Luna in her post published on Saturday, (30/09/2023).

Apart from netizen comments, Alan Boltian was also seen commenting on the photo. The man admitted that he was happy because Lucinta received support from fellow artists.

“I am very grateful that there are still many people who care and love our future baby child,” kata Alan yang juga dibalas Lucinta.

Meanwhile, other netizens’ comments are still asking questions about Lucinta Luna’s pregnancy.