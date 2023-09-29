Since the 2022 film Predator: The Prey was a tremendous success, it is normal that they are thinking about an epic sequel.

Despite the lack of an official announcement, rumors are spreading like wildfire in the film world about the development of a sequel to the Predator: The Prey prequel for the streaming service Hulu.

The Emmy-nominated Predator: The Prey, a Predator prequel directed by Dan Trachtenberg, arrived on Hulu last year and quickly became the number one premiere on the platform, surpassing all movies and television series to date. Not only did it conquer the audience, but it also garnered an impressive 94% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Will the sequel come to the cinema?

Disney/20th Century Studios’ decision to release the film directly to streaming rather than in theaters sparked some controversy, but in retrospect, it has proven to be a wise decision. Now, reports suggest that a sequel to the hit Predator: The Prey is in the works at Hulu.

Although there is no official confirmation, World of Reel has drawn attention to a listing from Production Weekly claiming that Predator: The Prey 2 is in the works.

The plot of the first film followed protagonist Naru (Amber Midthunder) as she confronted the nearly unstoppable alien hunter, with the help of her trusty canine companion, and then returned to her tribe. However, the end credits images hinted that other predators might appear to avenge her fallen comrade.

Prey

While there has been speculation about the possibility of a sequel to Predator: The Prey taking place in a different timeline, the question arises as to whether it would be wise to do without Amber Midthunder, who excelled in the lead role and brought one to life. of the most memorable characters in the franchise.

We’ll stay tuned to provide updates on this rumored sequel to Predator: The Prey.

Meanwhile, it can also be enjoyed on Blu-ray.

Hunt no further. Be the first to bring home Prey, the newest entry in the popular Predator Franchise. On October 3, Prey is coming to 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray in a Collector’s Edition SteelBook with over 2 hours of Bonus Content! https://t.co/hB1nAO51rW pic.twitter.com/oyjMJbbBKh — Predator (@Predator) August 23, 2023

Predator: The Prey tells the story of Naru, a highly skilled young warrior raised among the most legendary hunters of the Great Plains. When danger threatens her tribe, Naru steps in as her protector. Her confrontation is with a highly evolved alien predator, armed with advanced technology, resulting in a brutal and terrifying showdown between two formidable adversaries.

Predator: The Prey was produced by John Davis, Marty Ewing and Jhane Myers, a Comanche native. Executive producers included Lawrence Gordon, Ben Rosenblatt, James E. Thomas, John C. Thomas and Marc Toberoff.

The all-star cast of Predator includes Amber Midthunder, Dakota Beavers, Stormee Kipp, Michelle Thrush, Julian Black Antelope, Cody Big Tobacco, Skye Pelletier, Tymon Carter and Harlan Blayne Kytwayhat, with Dane DiLiegro, an experienced former basketball player in creature costumes, like the predator.