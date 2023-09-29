Suara.com – The latest portrait of Cut Raifa Aramoana alias Moana uploaded by Ria Ricis is currently in the spotlight of netizens. The photo was taken when the mother and child were on holiday in Manado.

There are a number of photos shared by Ria Ricis in this post. But the highlight is the portrait of Moana sitting with five boys.

There, Moana, who is a woman and the youngest, sits in the middle.

“Help give the name of the wanted gang,” wrote Ria Ricis.

Also read: Just extinguished from fire, here are 8 portraits of Ria Ricis taking Moana to Mount Bromo

Suddenly, the upload immediately received various responses from netizens. They joked that Moana in the photo looked like a gang leader.

Netizens even admitted that they were very excited to see the style of Oki Setiana Dewi’s niece.

“From his face, he really understands being a gang leader,” said one netizen in the comments column.

“The gang leader doesn’t play with his vibes,” said another netizen.

“You’re really stylish. Age is not the benchmark,” added another netizen.

Also read: 7 portraits of Ria Ricis’ mother who became the oldest graduate who memorized the Koran after being in a coma

“Mon masha Allah adorable, baby hanging out,” added another.

As is known, Moana was born on June 26 2022. This little one is the first child of Ria Ricis and Teuku Ryan.

Contributor: Tinwarotul Fatonah