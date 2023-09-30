The voice of the master: Jonathan Rea reminds everyone who is the dominator of Portimao and in qualifying he sounds the charge by signing a great Superpole and putting himself forward as a contender for victory. The Northern Irishman leads the Kawasaki double, with Alex Lowes excellent in second before a crash at the end of the session.

Closing the front row, at least on the timesheets, is Andrea Locatelli. However, the Yamaha rider will have to start from the back because he did not respect the black flag with the orange disc in Aragon. Toprak Razgatlioglu therefore climbs to third position, benefiting from the sanction of his teammate.

Alvaro Bautista opens the second row, fourth and first of the Ducati riders. The reigning world champion is fourth and will start next to Iker Lecuona, an excellent fifth with Honda. Closing the front row is an equally competitive Michael van der Mark, who is the best of the BMW drivers in sixth position.

Leading the independents is Danilo Petrucci, seventh on the Barni team’s Ducati. Remy Gardner follows, who had grabbed the front row only to then lose time because he was marked under yellow flags due to Lowes’ fall. The GRT team rider is in the grip of the Ducatis, behind him is in fact Philipp Oettl with the Panigale V4R of the Goeleven team. Scott Redding closes the top 10.

Complicated qualifying for Michael Ruben Rinaldi, who initially placed on the front row but his time was canceled due to the yellow flag at the end of the session. The Aruba.it Racing – Ducati team rider will start from 12th place. Axel Bassani, fresh from his Kawasaki announcement next year, is also struggling. The Motocorsa rider is 14. Only 19 Baldassarri.