The Portimao round represents the first match point for Alvaro Bautista, who at the end of this weekend could already be a two-time world champion. Ready, set, the Ducati rider can’t wait, immediately setting the best time in Friday’s free practice. Only a surprising Garrett Gerloff managed to stop the Spaniard’s domination by taking the best time in the morning session.

In an FP1 that started late due to some technical problems, we started immediately with the surprises in the Algarve, where the BMW driver made the loudest noise. The American takes half a second off the championship leader in the morning session, but he is second and sees the top from up close. Following is Jonathan Rea, who precedes Toprak Razgatlioglu for a trio that once again proves itself in scoring.

The first session leaves us with a very short ranking, with the top ten riders within less than a second and a taste of a weekend that promises to be close. The afternoon session is a confirmation of the closeness between the drivers, we find 14 of them in just one second. Furthermore, in the combined top 10 at the end of the day we find all the brands represented, meaning that the balance of the production derivatives on this track is even more accentuated.

However, all eyes are on the world championship challenge: Bautista re-establishes the hierarchies in the Portuguese afternoon and sets the best time. This and second place in the morning are enough for him to take the lead in the combined standings. At this moment, therefore, the Aruba.it Racing – Ducati rider is the favorite for the weekend’s races, even if he will have to deal with tough opponents.

First of all his teammate Michael Ruben Rinaldi, who gave Ducati the double in free practice on Friday. The rider from Romagna, in his last outings with the Aruba colours, is trying to leave a good memory and at the start of the weekend he seems to be succeeding. He arrives on Saturday in second place, three and a half tenths behind his teammate and leader of the day.

The two Ducati riders precede Jonathan Rea, who at the end of the day was third, half a second from the top. Surprisingly, in fourth position we find Remy Gardner, who is the best of the independents on Friday in Portimao with the Yamaha of the GRT team. BMW also seems effective on this track, after Gerloff’s best time in the Portuguese morning, Michael van der Mark takes fifth position with the official M1000RR.

Behind the Dutchman is Danilo Petrucci, sixth and increasingly comfortable aboard the Barni team’s Ducati, with which he recently announced his renewal. The very confirmed Andrea Locatelli also appears in form and ends Friday in seventh position, also preceding his teammate Toprak Razgatlioglu. On a track historically favorable to him, the Turk is eighth and seven tenths behind the leader and direct rival in the championship. Closing out the top 10 are Garrett Gerloff and Dominique Aegerter, ninth and tenth respectively.

Axel Bassani is struggling, not exceeding the 13th time in the combined classification and is the last of the Ducati riders behind Philipp Oettl, 12th with the four-cylinder of the Goeleven team. Scott Redding struggles, traveling at the back and not going beyond the 17th time with the BMW. So do the Italians: Lorenzo Baldassarri is 18th and Gabriele Ruiu is 20th.

