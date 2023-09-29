There is bad news for players who still enjoy Gran Turismo Sport, as PlayStation and Polyphony Digital confirmed that the title’s days are numbered. This is because it will lose much of its support and its servers will close in a matter of months.

Through a statement, the companies thanked the title’s community for all their support since 2017, the year the game debuted. Due to its closure, PlayStation invited fans of the franchise to continue enjoying their races in Gran Turismo 7

The end is near for Gran Turismo Sport

Gran Turismo Sport servers will close in 2024

PlayStation confirmed that the Gran Turismo Sport servers will be shut down on January 31, 2024. From that day on, no online services, Sport mode, or custom skins will be accessible.

The company clarified that players will be able to continue enjoying the offline components of the title without problems. Additionally, fans will still have access to the DLC they purchased. On the other hand, we know that starting December 1 of this year it will no longer be possible to purchase downloadable content for the title.

For its part, Polyphony Digital explained that players will still have access to all their cars and the tracks despite the closure. Additionally, he emphasized that progress will still be necessary to unlock content in the game. Below is the list of all the functions that will be lost with the closure of the servers:

Online services: Online service features such as community, online rooms, quick play, and seasonal events will no longer be available

Mileage store: Items can no longer be purchased in the mileage store

Trophies: trophies that require an online connection will no longer be available

Garage Car Designs: Custom designs will not be accessible when online services end. All vehicles with implemented designs will recover their original color

