José Corbacho and Luis Larrodera have been doing their best to try to help the contestants win some money. The two comedians have shown to have a great connection by guessing the word candle that would earn Pablo 1,200 euros.

John has managed to reach the final after winning his duel and the two guests of the night have tried to help him win the jackpot by guessing the 10 words that were hidden in the final round.

Luis Larrodera was the first to go out to play and managed to guess 5 words. Corbacho had to get the other half right for John to get the 10,000 euros at stake. In the end he did not need to use the 30 seconds that Cristina Pedroche gave him… He had 9 seconds left over and he managed to find all the words! Without a doubt, one of the great moments of the night.