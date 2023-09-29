There is exciting news for fans of Pokémon Scarlet and Purple. It seems that we already have news about the animated series inspired by the game.

This time, the information is related to the new animated series that premiered on September 6 on YouTube. Now we know that The first episode is available in Spanish from Spain.

You already know that this original, online animated series takes place in the Paldea region. Pokémon: Winds of Paldea follows the story of several students as they grow, mature, and learn while going to the academy. Don’t miss out on watching the full trailer for the series and get ready for its arrival on the official Pokémon YouTube channel very soon!

Here you can see episode 1 in Spanish:

We also leave it in Latin Spanish, English and Japanese in case you missed it:

