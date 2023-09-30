Yes, it seems that The Pokémon Company continues to update its catalog of featured episodes of the Pokémon TV service. Today they bring us a recommendation for fans of Pokémon.

This time the company has compiled several outstanding episodes of dream. This is a truly outstanding set, so we recommend you take a look. Sleeping is wonderful, but watching several episodes with a sleepy Snorlax that unknowingly causes chaos in everything around it may even be better. Luckily, thanks to Pokémon Sleep and Pokémon TV, you can re-watch dream-themed episodes of the Pokémon series that have already appeared on the service before falling asleep like a rock. These adventures of Ash and his friends are the complete opposite of a boring night’s sleep thanks to an out-of-control pajama party and Yawn attacks with devastating consequences for rivals. Celebrate sleep and Pokémon with these animated adventures. They are as epic as a good nap after a full day.

Beat the dream on Pokémon TV at Pokemon.es/TV or through the mobile app, and enjoy the incredible adventures of Ash and his friends.

Will you dare to see them? Without a doubt it is a good plan for the weekend.

