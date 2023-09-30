Pokémon is one of Nintendo’s longest-running franchises and also one of the most successful. Hence, numerous theories and proposals have emerged from an increasingly larger community. And as is logical, over the years, the number of Pokémon and their types increased. Which has led many to theorize about the definitive combination that we could see in a Pokémon. And many have come to the conclusion that a merger of the Fairy and Earth It would be devastating.

In this article we will review the reasons why a Fairy and Ground type Pokémon It would be so devastating in the game, and why this has not yet occurred. We also recommend taking a look at our complete Pokémon Scarlet and Purple guide.

What would the combination of Fairy and Earth be like in a Pokémon?

This type of Pokémon could directly break the entire Pokémon table as we know it today. And the most seasoned fans know that the Fairy type in Pokémon is extremely strong in practically all terrains. If this type also fused with one from Earth, would have an almost perfect balance of resistance and attack. To begin, let’s distribute the details in a brief list:

For starters, a Ground/Fairy Pokémon wouldn’t hit depending on its base value. It will be extremely effective against other Fighting, Poison, Rock, Steel, Electric and Fire type Pokémon. As well as against dark and dragon type Pokémon. In fact, a Pokémon with these characteristics would do especially devastating damage to all Dark and Dragon types. The fairy-type Pokémon has only two weaknesses: To Poison and Steel. The Earth type would make up for these weaknesses thanks to its great defensive prowess. It would neutralize the poison by simply making its attacks normal. While Steel would continue to be a fairly negative factor for us, although our base resistance would mitigate the offensive power of this element.

The great defense of the Earth type to make up for the weaknesses of Fairy

If we think about it it makes sense, since Fairy types present a huge attack but they are weak against steel and poisoneither. If we add the Earth type characteristics, these weaknesses would be neutralized and they would become basic damage attacks without any bonus against us. Which would greatly unbalance the Pokémon ecosystem. as we know it at the moment.

In addition to all this, the Fairy types They complement Tierra very wellsince it allows us to hit Bug, Grass and Flying type Pokémon without fear that they will infect us with the poison and can easily defeat us in a couple of moves.

In terms of attack, the versatility and power of a Fairy type is incomparable. While in terms of resistance, We find that the Earth type is the most suitable. But this does not mean that our Pokémon is invincible. But we can leave that for another article if you are interested in the topic.

What do you think about this combination? In the past we already talked about something similar, and that is that the Fairy type It is tremendously effective against many current Pokémoncombine them with some elements with high resistance to attacks and abilities such as a Ground type, It could break the balance in Pokémon.

Leave us more reasons both for and against the inclusion of these types of creatures in future games.