The Pokémon TCG Classic set has occupied the first cover of many industry news, and what will leave you in shock is not exactly that it is a good product or with the expected quality. None of that, the shock comes when we look at how much it costs. Almost triple the price of its MSRP. Resale is playing a quite devastating role in the product, since it has few units and is even being put up for sale on the market before many even receive the Pokémon TGC Classic.

The release of the long-awaited game is planned for November 17, 2023. It is true that the Pokémon card game is very well priced and there are cards that are worth tens of thousands of dollars, but there are times when the price (especially at resale) is intolerable. We invite you to read all our articles about Pokémon on the web. Some Pokémon fans have commented that the original price the product reached is completely insulting. A picture is worth a thousand words:

Pokémon TCG is very mythical but is the price justified?

We are talking about the English version of the product, which It has a price that exceeds three figures, and in euros they are just over 1600. Something that is a real scandal and that, honestly, nothing justifies it. By pre-ordering these kinds of products and releases that have not yet been released, the resale market when there are so few units, causes its price to rise. And it will always be available anywhere in the world, any fan who will jump through the hoops of this price class.

Unfortunately the collecting market is very tough. And the people who make it up know very well which products to increase in price, which to revalue, and where and at what time to be to try to get the juiciest offer. What do you think about the price? Do you think the resale market is something that should be regulated?