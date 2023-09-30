Pokémon Scarlet and Purple has many secrets and ways to face battles and live the experience of being a Pokémon trainer in the world of Paldea and beyond. In fact, a player from the Nintendo game community and Game Freak on Reddit He left a very interesting thread about it:

Ogerpon is one of the rarest Pokémon that we can find in the world. latest game in the franchise on Nintendo Switch. This makes its value and mysticism increase greatly. And if it is already difficult to get one, imagine getting several. Well, this player seems to have managed to hit the mark.

First of all, we will have to play the Turquoise Mask DLC with our main account in which we enjoy the Game Freak title on Nintendo Switch. In this way, by having it in the main one we can also enjoy it in the others. The second step is to start the DLC once purchased and installed. After that we will enter the Treasure Hunt section.

By doing so, the DLC will ask us for a level between 15 and 39. Ogerpon will be level 20.

The trick of Ogerpon’s Pokémon Scarlet and Purple lies in switching to different accounts from the main one from Pokémon Home. When we do this, we will have the possibility to add Ogerpon and all the remaining Pokémon to our other accounts that we have added to the Online Mailbox. After that we will access the game again with the main account, and we will verify that all the Pokémon are received. Trick! ,TRUE?

