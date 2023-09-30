October is approaching and with this the horror season is about to begin. At Niantic they are excited about it and don’t want to be left behind. This is why Pokémon GO will have a Halloween event, but you will have to pay to participate.

Through its official site, Niantic announced Ticket or Trick, the Pokémon GO Halloween event. It is a celebration in which players will have the opportunity to participate in different temporary research tasks to obtain prizes such as objects or encounters with Pokémon.

In case you missed it: Pokémon GO: how to catch Detective Pikachu in the game?

Entrance or Trick will take place from October 1 to 31, 2023. The event will have new research tasks every Thursday.

Entrance Truco approaches

Related video: Pokémon – 25th Anniversary Trailer

How much will it cost to participate in Pokémon GO Ticket or Trick?

To participate in Ticket or Trick you will have to pay the entry price. This is a ticket sold for $5 USD (or the equivalent price in your local currency).

It is worth mentioning that you can buy and gift tickets for any of your friends with whom you have a level of great friendship or higher. Also, you should know that tickets cannot be obtained with Pokécoins.

What rewards will there be in Entry or Trick in Pokémon GO?

Next, we leave you the rewards that you can get in Pokémon GO Ticket or Trick:

Part 1 of Entry or Trick

3 Comabe Premium Passes Prizes to be confirmed

Part 2 of Entry or Trick

A Mossy Bait Encounters with Large and Extra Large Pumpkaboo Prizes to be confirmed

Part 3 of Entry or Trick

2 Incubators Additional encounters with Phantump Prizes to be confirmed

Part 4 of Entry or Trick

3 Silver Pinnia Berries 2 Super Incubators 2 Rare Candies Additional encounters with Misdreavus and Phantump

What do you think about this new? Are you going to participate in Ticket or Trick or are you not interested in this Pokémon GO event? Tell us in the comments.

Pokémon GO is available for iOS and Android devices. You can learn more about this popular mobile game by clicking here.

Related video: news summary for week 25 of 2023

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Telegram / Google News