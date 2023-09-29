The Pokémon GO community is baffled and with good reason. Pokémon GO fans have been using the Wayfarer service many times, since Niantic’s game is based on the real world map, so GPS services are extremely useful. One of the ways in which Niantic collects this cartographic data thanks to Wayfarera service that has allowed the community to review stops and stops within Pokémon GO.

This application allows Niantic to obtain useful travel and registration data to adapt the game in the future. However, Pokémon GO fans have been left baffled by the new wayfarer challengeand this post is proof of it:

Wayfarer Challenge: How are we supposed to evaluate stops in other languages?

“How am I supposed to Should we evaluate stops in other languages?“

This is what one of the users on the Reddit forum who opened this topic said. Since the current Wayfarer challenge prompts us to evaluate stops that we will find but in other languages. Hence the confusion that, despite using location data and so on, Niantic has been unable to solve something like this. And in fact, it caused it.

“I receive presentations from Italy… in Italian. The description could be a series of nonsense and you would never know it. Are we supposed to guess? Try to translate?”

Judge for yourselves.

Via: Reddit