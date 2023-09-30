Pokémon GO players are happy with the summer of events we’ve had, but there are a large number of PVP players demanding changes to the Go Battle League.

Since the combat mechanics were introduced in the game, there have been changes over timethere are even different Cups to give more excitement and variety to the PVP, but there are also still a series of flaws within the game.

Players want the daily limit to be eliminated, this is how they explain it on Reddit:

My favorite thing games do is prevent me from playing them

As you can see, Players agree that the daily battle limit is really tedious, since most of the time you want to continue playing to get up the division, but the game does not allow you to do so.

Niantic has never talked about the reason for this limit, players understand that it is to limit the rewards that would be infinite, and also to prevent the servers from being overloaded.

