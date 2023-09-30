Pokémon GO is constantly changing and transforming. It is a fact that, being the most played title in the world in the mobile field within the Nintendo franchiseThere are many players that must be satisfied, and various sensitivities that must be taken into account. But we all agree on something, and that is that this new movement on Niantic’s part it is more than welcome. It was time after a string of bad decisions that has cost the company more than one negative review. Niantic is testing new timers for Lobbies, and here we will give you all the information about it.

The most anticipated announcement so far this week in Pokémon GO

Niantic has taken some weight off its shoulders with its most recent announcement, published through “X” on September 27, 2023. And the company has announced that the lobby timers for level 1 and 3 raids will be temporarily reduced as part of a test. A test that will be carried out in certain geographic areas and regions, and not in a general scope. Pokémon GO players have had certain problems with the title during these months. Although this change has not gone down well at all.

We are introducing a test affecting tier 1 and tier 3 Raid Battles in some regions. Trainers participating in Raids in these areas will see a reduced countdown timer before the start of the Raid to 60 seconds for tier 1 Raids and 80 seconds for tier 3. — Niantic Support (@NianticHelp) September 27, 2023

The positive and negative of this change in the lobby

Although the measure has been welcomed by many, it seems that some more critical and discordant voices They have risen up among the community. Something logical, since having millions of users a day, it is logical that each update and measure does not have 100% support from its application. The objective of this change in the Lobbies is to reduce the countdown on level 1 and 3 raids.

Level 1 Raids: The timer will be a total of 60 seconds.

Level 3 Raids: The timer will count down a total of 80 seconds.

This measure has apparently been made with the intention of “regularizing” the countdown to Pokémon GO waiting lobbies. A measure shared by many, and rejected and even described as “incongruent” by another sector of the community. Sector that so far has had a partially negative reaction to this change in Pokémon GO. There were several who argued on Reddit and social networks such as Twitter “X” the senselessness of this change.

A shorter countdown means that players (and especially level 1 players), They will have less time to prepare for combat, a measure that could be seen as negative for the development of the game and its experience. Others, for their part, argued that “no one needs help for level 1 raids,” and that Anyone can face them without help.

What reveals the Lack of agreement that sometimes the Pokémon GO community faces even in the slightest change that the title suffers.