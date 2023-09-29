Pokémon GO has a large number of Pokémon that we can obtain and capture to improve our team. By trying different combinations, we can also get a Growlithe from Hisui, and the best of all is that we can also evolve it to Arcanine. In this article that is part of the Pokémon GO guide, we will talk about how to obtain it and also have its Shiny version. Below we will give you all the details about it. First of all, we also recommend that you see the currently active Pokémon GO codes:

Growlithe in Pokémon GO, how to get it

Right now in Pokémon GO, We have up to 3 different ways to get Hisui’s Growlithe. These are:

Get it from eggs. Get it from meetings with temporary research free and exclusive. We can also achieve it with tasks of Research and the “Explore Playing” event.

These are the steps to evolve Growlithe into Hisui’s Arcanine

Arcanine is one of the Pokémon most loved by the communityand if we get a Growlithe we can reach to evolve it into this mythical Pokémonthese are the guidelines you have to follow to be able to evolve it:

To evolve Growlithe into Arcanine we will need to use a total of 50 candies.

In this evolution we will also not need evolution objects nor will we be asked for special requirements, so It is quite simple to carry out the process.

Furthermore, we won’t have to worry about having specific candies, since both Growlithe and Hisui’s Growlithe They share the same evolution candies. If we take Growlithe as a companion on our team while exploring, we will get more candy.

Such is Growlithe by Hisui Shiny

The Shiny version of Hisui’s Growlithe It can be obtained in Pokémon GO starting in September 2023, so currently we can find it in the game. If we manage to get one of these we can evolve them into a Hisui Shiny Arcanine. The probability rate of finding a Growlithe of this type is 1 in 500. Although it is complicated, it does not mean that it is impossible to get one. It is also an achievement that we can show off to our friends and other Pokémon GO trainers.

Before you leave, we invite you to read our guide articles on Pokémon GO, as well as our article on the latest news that Niantic has incorporated into the Pokémon GO store and the price of Pokécoins.