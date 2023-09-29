Pokémon GO has a surprise for all its fans: Detective Pikachu will be back! Yes, just as we announced a few days ago, the cunning electric mouse will return to Pokémon GO wearing a magnifying glass and a hat.

What happens is that to celebrate the upcoming premiere of Detective Pikachu Returns for Nintendo Switch, Pokémon GO will have a special event. It is a celebration in which trainers from all over the world will be able to find Detective Pikachu and other pocket monsters that will have a starring role in the next exclusive for Nintendo Switch.

When will the Detective Pikachu and Pokémon GO event be?

The Detective Pikachu event will be available starting at 10:00 AM local time on October 5. The celebration will come to an end on October 9 at 8:00 PM local time.

This means that you will have 4 days to take advantage of everything the event has to offer. Therefore, we recommend that you plan the next few days well to be able to get the most out of the event and ensure you get all of your Pokémon.

How to capture Detective Pikachu in Pokémon GO?

Without a doubt, the big star of the event will be Detective Pikachu. So the question is: how to catch this unique Pokémon during the event? Fortunately it is simple and much easier than last time.

In fact, there will be 2 ways to get Detective Pikachu in Pokémon GO. We leave them to you below:

Detective Pikachu will appear as a Wild Pokémon to capture. There will be Limited Time Research Tasks where the reward will be the opportunity to catch Detective Pikachu.

At the moment it is unknown what research tasks you will have to complete to catch Detective Pikachu. We will be on the lookout and will inform you when we know more about it.

Are you ready to get Detective Pikachu in Pokémon GO?

What Pokémon will be in the Detective Pikachu event in Pokémon GO?

It is worth mentioning that Detective Pikachu will not be the only Pokémon that will be part of this special event. In fact, the spawn rate of several creatures will be increased. There will also be the possibility of obtaining other creatures through Special Research Tasks.

We leave you the list below:

Pokémon that will appear in the wild

Detective Pikachu Growlithe Slowpoke with Hat Exeggutor of Alola Magikarp Xatu Beautiful Lotad Chimecho Bronzer Ducklett Cutiefly Falinks

Pokémon that will appear as part of Research Tasks

What benefits will the Detective Pikachu event offer in Pokémon GO?

As part of the event, players will be able to earn double experience for spinning PokéStops during the event. This is the only benefit that has been announced for the Detective Pikachu event in Pokémon GO.

It is worth mentioning that new trainer items inspired by Detective Pikachu will also be available during the event.

All the details of Detective Pikachu in Pokémon GO

What do you think about this new? Are you excited to get Detective Pikachu in Pokémon GO? Tell us in the comments.

Pokémon GO is available for iOS and Android devices. You can learn more about this popular mobile game by clicking here.

