From Sunday, October 1, 2023, at 00:00, until Tuesday, October 31, 2023, at 23:59, local time.

For $5 (or the equivalent in your local currency), you can access bonuses and a total of four Temporary Research opportunities with exclusive entry.

Please note that the Temporary Research has an end date. The tasks associated with each Temporary Investigation must be completed and their prizes must be claimed by Tuesday, October 31, 2023, at 11:59 p.m. local time.

Trainers will be able to purchase and gift tickets to any of their Pokémon GO friends with whom they have achieved a high friendship level or higher. Please note that purchases, including gifts to other Trainers, are non-refundable (subject to applicable regulations and exceptions indicated in the Terms of Service). Tickets cannot be purchased with Pokécoins.

Entry or Deal will only be available in the in-game store until October 29, 2021 at 11:59 p.m. local time.