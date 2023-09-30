The rumors about upcoming Pokémon GO features have been increasing in recent weeks.

The game recently included many events such as Ticket or Deal, the celebration of Detective Pikachu: The Return or the new timers for lobbies. We even know in advance the Highlight Hours for October.

But while we have a lot of exciting events going on, the community is wondering if a recent rumor about a new feature will actually turn out to be true.

Dataminers leak a possible Pokémon GO feature

Los dataminers de Pokémon GO have pointed out a supposed new function that could soon arrive in the Niantic game.

If true, the new mechanics It would be called PartyPlay and would supposedly allow players to make groups with friends. This means that up to four trainers can join together to see each other on the game map, interacting together in Raids, routes and challenges.

This would be one of the most popular features of recent times in Pokémon GO, since it is a highly requested feature by fans. Being able to meet up with friends and complete tasks together, as well as being rewarded for doing so, is one of the best ways to encourage the community to get out into the streets.

To give even more strength to the rumor, dataminers shared a video of the possible real-time function. In this you can see two coaches walking side by side on the same map. Some screenshots that accompanied the video even showed us the option to create groups and invite players.

It should be noted that the dataminers are not official sources, so none of this is confirmed at the moment. Even if the information is true and found in the game code, Ninantic It may take months to implement the feature in Pokémon GO.

Something curious is that players have recently found a symbol that seems to refer to the new feature. It appears at the top of the screen in Pokémon GO Raids and even displays the icons for group multiplayer.

This seems to indicate that the new feature is more credible than it may initially appear.