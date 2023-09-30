We bring more news for fans of Pokémon Café ReMix: have new content for this app. They have been officially confirmed this morning.

What’s new in Pokémon Café ReMix

Yes, we are talking specifically about the Detective Pikachu: The Return event. Is about a special event which runs from October 6 to 27. It will have a special Challenge Card that will allow you to complete tasks. If you complete the Collection Challenge, you will receive the Pikachu (Detective) outfit.

There will also be login stamps to log in for 10 days and get 3000 Golden Acorns and various Pies.

