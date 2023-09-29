Capcom continues its 40th anniversary with more free classic games. Enjoy some of the best sagas in history on your PC or mobile!

Capcom is celebrating its 40th anniversary with several initiatives and promising announcements, such as the 20th anniversary of Monster Hunter. One of these activities that he has launched is Captown, a portal full of history and nods to his most important sagas, in which you can playFree play to several of the best classic games in history.

The portal has already begun to provide free games to enjoy from your mobile or PC directly through the browser in June, with a very interesting initial catalog. Now, it has released an update with 1 NES and 2 Super Nintendo games that go from platforms to the most classic RPG: Breath of Fire y Ghosts N’ Goblins.

New free classic Capcom Town games

There are a total of 3 new games available in the Capcom Town repertoire, although each of them has an English and a Japanese version. In the list below, in addition to seeing them, you can play for free directly by clicking on their names. To enjoy!

NES | Famicom

Super Nintendo | Super Famicom

