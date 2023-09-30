And after five days and 1,400 kilometers traveled on the Honda Transalp 750, Planet Explorer closes the curtain on this latest edition…

But it does so with extreme pride because on this trip we have shown you the most beautiful natural face of Denmark, passing from forests to cliffs, from islands to beaches, from imposing dunes to glorious lighthouses.

But we also visited small fishing villages until discovering the two largest cities in Denmark and their treasures.

With the hope that you have enjoyed this 16th live tour, we send a warm greeting to all the loyal friends of Moto.it, looking forward to seeing you at the next edition!

Luca Bracali