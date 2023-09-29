And so this morning we wake up with a veil of sadness knowing that today will be the last day of Planet Explorer since one was canceled due to the lack of ferries on some islands

September 29, 2023

DAY 5: Aarhus – Gilleleje – Copenhagen (km 270)

We leave from Aarhus where we stayed overnight, but instead of taking the longest route to enter the Zealand peninsula again we choose the shortest one, the ferry! In an hour and a half we disembark in Odden and from there we continue for about 200 kilometers until we reach the most extreme tip of Zealand, the northernmost point which corresponds to a fishing village: Gilleleje.

But apart from the serene air you can breathe, this village of a few thousand inhabitants offers museums, agricultural estates, golf courses, an old railway and also splendid beaches. In short, there is no shortage of attractions to spend some time in, but it’s a shame that we don’t have the time to enjoy this destination in relaxation.

Back in the saddle of the Transalp and we set off again, continuing south naturally. One thing we realize is that Denmark, in addition to being extremely flat, has practically no curves! To be honest, for the motorcyclist looking for the pure fun of driving with curves, bends and hairpin bends, this country is not exactly the ideal place, fortunately there are many other things to discover and in any case on the Transalp the kilometers pass by smoothly, the comfort is more than good and the aerodynamic protection is also good, despite a rather tapered screen. The torque is noticeable even at low revs, the engine has a fluid and progressive pull and, even if it doesn’t burst with power, in sport mode it manages to give us great emotions!

We leave behind the beaches of Bellevue, very chic but which don’t make our heart beat even at the sight of them, to continue the last twenty kilometers and enter the heart of the capital which we know how chaotic it can be. Copenhagen is beautiful, very beautiful but, like all capitals, it is suffocated by a high level of traffic, both car and cycling which believe me is even worse! Four eyes are not enough to pass an intersection, you find hundreds of bikes whizzing by as fast as rocket-missiles and more silent than a butterfly and, before your turn arrives, the traffic light is already red! In short, it’s a real hell to move around the center of Copenhagen, unless you live and visit it on foot.

Of course there are many things to see to spend a long weekend, in a hurry as always we focus on the main ones. And obviously a walk through Nyhavn, the old port of the capital, dotted with dozens of colorful houses that run straight along the canal is an image absolutely not to be missed for that sense of beauty that this small, very central corner can convey. Then it is worth a visit to Rosemborg Castle, a Renaissance building and former royal residence, now transformed into a museum of the Royal Danish Collection. And to stay on the subject of rulers, Amalienborg castle is an obligatory stop, also located in the center and the current residence of the sovereigns of Denmark. More and more exhausted we head just outside the center to admire the most iconic and visited symbol of all of Denmark, the famous bronze Little Mermaid made famous by Hans Christian Andersen’s fairy tales which rests on a rock and overlooks the Baltic Sea.

And after this last stage, having spent a few hours among the pearls of this fascinating city, we decide the time has come for the epilogue of Planet Explorer and to do so, remaining on the artistic theme, we have decided to return to the city choosing as a backdrop none other than the Royal Theater. And so after five days of travel and 1,400 kilometers traveled through the naturalistic beauties of Denmark, after having shown you forests, islands, beaches, dunes, lighthouses, cliffs, villages and cities, Planet Explorer pulls down the curtain on the 16th edition, naturally meeting you at next. Stay tuned!

Text by Luca Bracali

Photos by Luca Bracali, Ernesto Mangone, Armando Piscitelli

Video by Ernesto Mangone

