The Milan coach speaks before the match against Lazio: “After the break a new season has begun, to be at the top we must be strong and concentrated”

From our correspondent Marco Pasotto

29 September – Milanello (Varese)

“We are only at the beginning of our journey, of our climb. There will still be difficulties to overcome. I am convinced of the quality of my players. I see positive things that must be carried forward. To stay at the top where we want to be we must be strong” . On the eve of the San Siro match against Lazio, Stefano Pioli raises the bar: “Did the many matches against the big teams help? Yes, we had to play these types of matches, which taught us a lot after having changed so much. We must always keep up the level. After the break a new season began, to be there at the top, we must be strong and concentrated.” And for Leao’s mistake in Cagliari, he adds: “He missed a pass, he didn’t take his opponent lightly. In any case, I expect fewer and fewer mistakes from him”

