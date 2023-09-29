Spread rising, Piazza Affari positive

Rising opening for Piazza Affari: the Ftse Mib marks a growth of 0.40%. Does this mean that the markets have stopped looking at Italy as a special watchdog? No, but the situation is constantly evolving at the moment. What is certain is that more than the values ​​of Business Square, growing by 4 thousand points since the beginning of the year, we need to look at the spread.

Which is still at lower levels than those recorded at the beginning of the year, but has grown by more than 8% since the beginning of September. And above all, it is urgent to keep an eye on the yield of government bonds. Pay just under 5% for a 10-year and a few points less for one to five years represents an alarm signal that has not been recorded for over ten years. And you can’t put all the “blame” on the company’s interest rate policy Bcewhich will probably maintain these levels throughout 2023. The markets expect reforms, but the government is also arguing over the Bridge. You need to quickly find your compass.

Today the spread between 10-year BTPs and German Bunds opens higher. At the start of the session, the spread showed a slight increase to 195 basis points compared to yesterday’s closing at 194 points. The yield stands at 4.85%. Yesterday the spread reached 200 basis points and then fell back.

Cautious European stock markets, eyes on Lagarde’s intervention

The European stock exchanges they open the last session of the week with a cautious rise. All eyes will be on the speech by ECB President Christine Lagarde this morning, as investors continue to grapple with the prospect of higher rates for longer. There is anticipation for the key data of the session: the preliminary estimate of inflation in the euro zone for the month of September. After the slowdown recorded by Germany, at its lowest level since the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the market expects a cooling of prices also in the euro zone with the trend level index seen at 4.5% from 5.2% in August and the ‘core’ component to 5.7% from 6.2%. The Cac index of Paris rises by 0.52% to 7,153.03 points, the Dax 30 in Frankfurt recorded an increase of 0.49% to 15,399.05 points and the FTSE 100 in London it advances by 0.33% to 7,626.83 points. Also rising‘Ftse Mib which on the Piazza Affari gained 0.40% in the first trades.

