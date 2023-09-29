Persebaya Surabaya is scheduled to face Dewa United in the 2023/2024 League 1 continuation at the Indomilk Stadium, Tangerang, Saturday (30/9/2023).

The club nicknamed Bajol Ijo had a goalkeeper crisis when facing South Tangerang Warriors. Main goalkeeper Ernando Ari has not yet returned from the Indonesian national team. Meanwhile, Aditya Arya Nugraha had to receive treatment after suffering an injury.

Persebaya only brought two goalkeepers, Andhika Ramadhani and Lalu Rizky when facing Dewa United.

Quoted from the Instagram account @surabayafans.27, Persebaya only brought 21 players on their visit to Tangerang.

In the attack line, there are Paul Victor, Wildan and Ferdinand Sinaga. Midfielders, Persebaya brought Alwi Slamat, Ripal Wahyudi, Andre, Ze Valente, Hidayat, Sho Yamamoto, Iqbal, Bruno Moreira, and Kasim Botan.

The back line brought in were Reva Adi, Catur, Dusan, Nuri Fasya, Kadek, Kandaimu and Riswan.

Persebaya is targeting victory when they visit Dewa United this weekend.

Persebaya coach Josep Gombau is very eager to be able to provide three points for Bajol Ijo, both at home and away.

