Our country is at moderate risk for ischemic cardiovascular diseases, according to the latest survey by the World Health Organization (WHO), but they remain the main cause of death, accounting for 34.8% of total deaths (31, 7% in males and 37.7% in females). “The challenge of primary prevention is to reduce LDL cholesterol levels in the asymptomatic low-risk or intermediate-risk population. Scientific evidence shows that achieving this objective allows us to prevent a greater absolute number of cardiovascular events compared to those in the high or elevated risk group already on hypocholesterolemic drug therapy”. Thus Pasquale Perrone Filardi, director of the School of Specialization in Cardiovascular Diseases, Federico II University of Naples and president of the Italian Society of Cardiology (Sic), in a note released today by Dompé, on the occasion of World Heart Day.

In the prevention of cardiovascular risk, “if we wanted to indicate the 5 fundamental rules to follow – continues Perrone Filardi – we could certainly indicate: investigate LDL levels; evaluate the presence of other pathologies; understand whether the lifestyle you are following is correct or needs to be changed; analyze additional modifiable risk factors and consider the most suitable nutraceutical based on needs and available evidence. For this reason the doctor, at the forefront in promoting the culture of prevention, remains the main point of contact to turn to in virtuous collaboration with the reference pharmacist”.

The 2019 Esc/Eas international guidelines, the main European scientific societies in the sector, “dedicate a lot of attention to the topic of primary prevention – underlines Perrone Filardi – especially in asymptomatic subjects who may have difficulty perceiving the need to correct possible risk factors The recommendations we receive highlight the need to change one’s lifestyles but not only that, they also underline the role that nutraceutical substances can play”.

Lifestyle – we read in the note – is central to evaluating cardiovascular risk, correct nutrition and movement (30-40 minutes of aerobic activity per day) make the first fundamental difference in preserving health and protecting the heart, but it is equally It is important to understand when LDL values ​​represent an alarm bell. “In recent years – recalls Perrone Filardi – while the LDL values ​​indicated in the guidelines remain the point of reference for identifying the corrective strategies (therapeutic and otherwise) to be undertaken, we are witnessing a paradigm shift. It could be stated that there is no normal value for LDL, but there is a value commensurate with cardiovascular risk which can be identified by detecting reference parameters beyond cholesterol (blood pressure, weight, presence of other pathologies, smoking habits and environmental factors). A personalized assessment that makes primary prevention even more strategic.”

When diet and physical activity are unable to have a decisive impact and one is not yet in a situation that requires the use of pharmacological therapies (therefore with a mild/moderate cardiovascular risk), the use of nutraceuticals can help reduce LDL values. “When considering the use of nutraceuticals to lower cholesterol levels, one of the fundamental aspects to take into consideration is safety – states Giuseppe Derosa of the University of Pavia, of the Irccs Policlinico San Matteo di Pavia Foundation and responsible for the area Diabetes of the Italian Nutraceutical Society – Safety is given, in part, by the scientific history of use of the components in the concentrations indicated by the regulations and finally by the study of the formula for use. Italy has a long tradition of excellence in this field – observes Derosa – Today we know from the clinic that there are several active components that are safe and effective in reducing cholesterol; in this regard, an ongoing study which will be completed in the next few months with a formula based on berberine, phytosterol, olea europea, artichoke and fenugreek is leading to significant results after just one month of treatment, confirming how a careful intervention in a low-risk population can affect cardiovascular risk”.