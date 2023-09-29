loading…

WASHINGTON – SpaceX has signed its first contract with the Pentagon to provide satellite services as part of its new ‘Starshield’ program.

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk described the effort as a military alternative to the “civilian” Starlink system, although it will apparently rely on existing satellite constellations.

In a post on X on Wednesday (27/9/2023), Musk weighed in on reports that SpaceX had reached an agreement with the US Space Force.

He confirmed the Starshield project would be “owned by the US government and controlled by the (Department of Defense).”

“Starlink should be a civilian network, not a participant in combat,” he said, referring to Ukraine’s use of satellites during the conflict with Russia.

He added, “This is the right thing.”

However, despite Musk’s expressed reluctance to get involved in the fight, the new US Space Force contract will see SpaceX effectively lease part of its Starlink network to the Pentagon, providing services via the same satellites, according to Bloomberg.

“At a price cap of $70 million, the deal provides Starshield comprehensive services through the Starlink constellation, user terminals, ancillary equipment, network management and other related services,” Air Force spokeswoman Ann Stefanek told Bloomberg News.

The outlet notes Musk’s aerospace company is now vying for a nearly $1 billion Pentagon contract that extends through 2028, as the Space Force seeks to repurpose existing communications satellites for military use as part of its “Evolving Low Earth Orbit” program.