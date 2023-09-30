One of the options for the little ones at home is the animated movie Paw Patrol: The Super Moviewhich is perfect to watch on the big screen and enjoy a trip to your favorite movie theater with the family.

Paw Patrol: The Super Movie. ESPECIAL/PARAMOUNT PICTURES.

When a magical meteorite lands in Adventure City, it grants the PAW Patrol pups superpowers, transforming them into the Super Pups! For Skye, the youngest of the team, her new powers are a dream come true.. But things get worse when the pups’ archrival, Humdinger, escapes from prison and teams up with a mad scientist to steal their superpowers.

Paw Patrol: The Super Movie. ESPECIAL/PARAMOUNT PICTURES.

With the fate of Adventure City at stake, the Super Cubs must stop the supervillains before it’s too late, and Skye must learn that even the smallest pup can make a difference.

Paw Patrol: The Super Movie

(Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie)

They Carl Brunker.

Voces originales de Mckenna Grace, Taraji P. Henson, Kim Kardashian, Kristen Bell.

Canada, 2023.

