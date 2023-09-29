Arrival in Italy

—

“I had been in Germany for seven years, for me the time had come for a new challenge. Inter presented themselves, a club with a great history written by legends like Zanetti, who today still works for the club and for whom I have great respect For me it was something of a choice and a new challenge, Inter presented itself with the same ambitions as me, that is to win as many trophies as possible. We hope to be able to celebrate as many victories as possible at the end of the season, together to our wonderful fans.”

Favorite role

—

“My favorite position is as a central defender in a three-man defence, and that’s where I feel at ease. Right-sided? Everyone knows that I can play that position but that’s not where I feel at ease. I’m at Inter to be able to express myself in the role I prefer, where I can give my contribution of experience”.

World Champion in Russia in 2018

—

“When you experience these emotions, like when you win a World Cup and therefore win the most beautiful and most important trophy ever, you still want to enjoy similar joys with the fans. Goal against Argentina? A unique moment, for me, for the team and for all of France. A moment that will remain engraved in the memory of the French and mine because it was a great goal in an important match. But on the other hand, I won’t hide it, I continue to look forward. A lot of time has passed since then, I prefer to think about the present and the future.”

You once said: ‘I don’t have Messi’s talent, but I’m mentally strong.’ The mental aspect is fundamental for a footballer.

—

“Absolutely yes, for a top-level footballer it’s exactly like that. I’m not a football genius like Messi, I’m a boy who has always worked. Nobody gave me anything, everything I have I earned with my work. Even in difficult moments I never gave up, I never gave up. I owe this to my father who had great mental strength and passed it on to me, for me it is important to have it in good and bad times, it is the key to have a great career in football.”

Game to be cancelled

—

“It’s complicated. Honestly, I would say the defeat against Manchester City in the last Champions League.”

Most beautiful stadium

—

“The one from Inter, San Siro”.

Childhood idol

—

“Sergio Ramos, I like his style of play and his determination. For me he is an example.”

Sacrifice to become a footballer

—

“It’s not a sacrifice, it’s a privilege to be a footballer at a high level and give joy to the people who come to the stadium. It’s true, sometimes you miss birthdays, Christmas, New Year’s Eve with family or friends. It’s complicated but not we complain because we do the best job in the world.”

Hardest attacker to mark

—

“I have to think about it… I would tell you Eden Hazard.”

Favorite food

—

“Fried foods from the North and Belgium”.

Which companion listens to the worst music?

—

“Marcus Thuram… He listens to everything but it’s not the best. What I listen to is not bad: 80s and 90s, rap and reggaeton”.

September 28, 2023 (modified September 28, 2023 | 7:31 pm)

