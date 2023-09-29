Bas wrote the song more than 2 years ago, after two of his acquaintances both lost a child due to an incurable disease. That touched him so much that he incorporated it into a song. Initially in English (titled: Little Man). When the call for the Regional Song Contest came along, the idea arose to participate. He asked his cousin Thomas to sing the song together. Thomas suggested that the text be written in the regional language. Bas: “In Twente you can also say nasty things with a sense of understatement. This gives it a softness that is beautiful.”