Paradox Interactivea publisher/developer whose strengths include both strategy and management, will announce a new title on 2nd Octoberat ore 15:00 Italian. In fact, a preview video was published on the official YouTube channel which lets you know that for that day and at that time a new game will be revealed. Lots of question marks right on the title of the video itself, the word new game, and just a screen with the sky and trees. It remains to be seen whether it will therefore be one new IP or a sequel to one of the many titles that are part of the Swedish team’s lineup. From Hearts of Irona European, something with a space setting like Stellaris or Surviving Mars is more difficult. To find out, just wait until October 2nd, and we will obviously let you know what it will be about.

Recall that at the moment, the last game released by Paradox Interactive was Age of Wonders 4and which will be released in October Cities Skylines II (on PC, while the console version was postponed), The Lamplighters League e Star Trek Infinite. Furthermore, Millennia, a historic 4x turn-based game, was also announced a few days ago.