Galliani & co fish for the joker and pull out a big shot from the hat! Alejandro Papu Gomez is a new player for Monza. Contract until 30 June 2024

Gianluca Caprari’s bad injury forced the Brianza club to take action and so here it is, the real coup of the “summer” transfer market.

After his farewell to Atalanta and two seasons with the Sevilla shirt, Papu is ready to return. A one-year contract for the ’88 class who was released after his experience in Spain. Long press release from Monza to make the coup official and then the “dance of posts” on Instagram begins for what is truly considered the condor purchase of Adriano Galliani. After 111 appearances with Catania and more than 200 with the Dea, Papu is ready to write the third chapter of his Italian fairy tale. Monza will have a world champion!

If you want to delve deeper into all the topics in the world of football without missing any updates, stay connected to Derbyderbyderby to discover all the news of the day.

September 29, 2023 (modified September 29, 2023 | 10:04 pm)

© ALL RIGHTS RESERVED