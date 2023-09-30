Ultimate Invasion, by Jonathan Hickman and Bryan Hitch, arrives at Panini Comics among the October releases

We are fully immersed in the fall with an important event, the one that affects THE AMAZING SPIDERMAN 17, in which we will witness the death of an important character. The consequences will be addressed in the essential FALLEN FRIEND, whose full title we prefer to reserve until you can read the first comic mentioned.

Additionally, this month, the one before “Fall of X” starts, we have two important monthly releases. The first of them is the new stage that begins with THE INCREDIBLE HULK 1. Phillip Kennedy Johnson, a rising screenwriter with work of interest in both Marvel and DC, recovers the spirit of THE IMMORTAL HULK, and with Nic Klein as artist he immerses us in a new Age of Monsters, giving a terrifying touch to the collection that makes it especially enjoyable.

Second, but no less important, we have ULTIMATE INVASION, the four-part miniseries, in which Jonathan Hickman, the man who annihilated the Ultimate Universe in SECRET WARS, and Bryan Hitch, the man who contributed decisively to its creation, with THE ULTIMATES, join forces to reinvent the old Earth-1610. Expect great surprises, with The Maker, Miles Morales, The Illuminati and a good part of the characters that were essential in the so-called Definitive Universe, with a style that is powerfully reminiscent of those incredible comics that have already been more than two decades old.

Still on a topical note, we highlight SABERTOOTH AND THE EXILES, a continuation of Victor Creed’s previous miniseries, in which Victor LaValle and Leonard Kirk delve into what happens to the mutants condemned to the Chasm of Exile; CAPTAIN MARVEL: THE MARVELS celebrates the premiere of the film starring Carol, Kamala and Monica, with stories that unite the destiny of all of them, in addition to recovering Captain Marvel: The End, with which we can finally complete Kelly Thompson’s stage in the collection; MS. MARVEL: THE FISTS OF JUSTICE brings us the last adventures of Kamala, in encounters with other heroes, before the biggest change in her existence occurs; BLACK PANTHER 3 brings the end of acclaimed writer John Ridley’s time, while GRAY HULK: JOE FIX IT returns us to the Gamma Monster’s time in Las Vegas, courtesy of the screenwriter responsible for that era, none other than Peter David.

Already in hardcover, SPIDERMAN: THE LOST HUNT OF KRAVEN marks the spider return of JM DeMatteis, with a saga that, while discovering the origins of Kraven the Hunter, is set in the time when Peter Parker had been replaced by Ben Reilly, in which the writer of KRAVEN’S LAST HUNT also participated.

We move on to classics starting with Hulk, with his third MARVEL GOLD, with the golden stage of Roy Thomas and Herb Trimpe, the cartoonist who defined the Greenskin during the seventies. In MARVEL OMNIBUS. MARVEL ZOMNIBUS we collect all the miniseries and specials of this franchise, since the concept was created by Mark Millar and Greg Land and then promoted by Robert Kirkman, the creator of The Walking Dead, and Sean Phillips, going through the countless phases they have experienced the super-eaters of human flesh. More than a thousand pages with an unforgettable feast.

MARVEL MUST-HAVE. DAREDEVIL: FATHER compiles for the first time the miniseries written and drawn by Joe Quesada in the first half of the 21st century; MARVEL MUST HAVE. DARK AVENGERS 3 closes one of the most acclaimed series of its time, with Brian Michael Bendis delivering a work that is still remembered, CAPTAIN MARVEL: THE SAGA OF MONICA RAMBEAU collects the fundamental trajectory of one of the three protagonists of The Marvels, from her debut in The Amazing Spider-Man Annual #16 USA. Attention, because this volume includes very interesting material unpublished in Spain, such as the two specials that Monica Rambeau starred in in the nineties, as well as stories belonging to anthologies such as Solo Avengers or Marvel Fanfare. A hidden gem for lovers of the classics.

In a modern classic, and after its release in MARVEL PREMIERE, arrives MARVEL DELUXE. THE IMMORTAL HULK 1: the masterpiece written by Al Ewing that became a worldwide phenomenon. MARVEL DELUXE also starts this month. DAN SLOTT’S FANTASTIC FOUR 1, the series that brought back The First Family, after an absence of many, too many years, and dreaming of the return of the X-Men animated television series, it is a good time to offer you the first volume of X-MEN ’92.

Points of interest outside of Marvel: Nemesis, the character created by Mark Millar and Steve McNiven, returns with a second part drawn by Spanish superstar Jorge Jiménez; new installment of RECKLESS, with a volume subtitled FOLLOW ME IN THE FALL, with the greats of noir vignettes, Ed Brubaker and Sean Phillips. Also new installments of CYBERPUNK 2077 and THE SILVER COIN, or the jump to the manga of Fantasy Riders, the Panini card collection. And in manga, precisely, three new releases: KAINA OF THE GREAT SNOW SEA 1, AS COLD AS BLUE AND AS AGGRESSIVE AS RED 1 and LOVE NEST 2ND 1.