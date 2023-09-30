Torrente’s team is at the top of the Group A standings thanks to its fifth consecutive victory. All the results from Saturday

Pietro Scognamiglio

30 September – MILAN

Here’s everything that happened on a busy Saturday, which gave space to all three groups.

GIRONE A

—

There is a new solitary league leader: it is Torrente’s wild Padova, who find their fifth consecutive victory in Trento (3-0) with the signatures of Villa, Capelli and Bortolussi (and Antonio Donnarumma’s goal unbeaten for 334′). In pursuit – 2 from the top – there is now Vicenza, the only other unbeaten team: at Menti it ends 3-0 with Atalanta U23, Proia opens with a header before the break (with an assist from Ronaldo from a free kick) , doubling the lead at the start of the second half by Ferrari and an excellent hat trick by Rolfini as soon as he came off the bench (Vicenza hasn’t conceded a goal at home since 16 April). Arzignano is going at the pace of the big teams, finding their third consecutive success on the Giana pitch with a goal to zero: this time Antoniazzi’s left-footed shot at the start of the second half is enough to seal the coup for Bianchini’s team. Pro Vercelli was unleashed, having not won since the first day: the 4-1 against Fiorenzuola was all achieved in the first half, with Nepi, Maggio’s brace and Condello before Alberti’s useless Emilian goal. Success for Legnago (1-0) in Zanica, AlbinoLeffe pitch: Rocco decides it in the 26th minute of the first half, taking advantage of an incorrect disengagement by Lopez’s team (fourth defeat in the last 5). In the previews for Friday, the show of strength of Triestina and Facundo Lescano is worth mentioning: the Argentine’s hat-trick in fact indelibly signs the big match against Mantua (4-1), projecting Tesser’s boys high (in the other matches , equal between Virtus Verona and Novara, together with the external successes of Pro Patria on Pergolettese and Pro Sesto on Alessandria).

GIRONE B

—

In the most awaited match, Carrarese beat Entella (2-0, Ligurians fourth defeat in a row) with a goal in each half from Palmieri and Belloni and thus tried to put pressure on Torres at the top of the class (expected since the away match against Juventus Next Gen). Lucchese convinces, giving a 3-0 to a still combative Pineto who hit a post at the double disadvantage: Russo and Magnaghi scored in the first half, Guadagni scored half an hour into the second half. In the 1-1 draw between Arezzo and Pontedera, the hosts took the lead with Mawuli but were caught by Chiosa’s own goal.

GROUP C

—

The late goal by Salvatore Monaco, a defender (formerly Padova) making his debut with the new shirt, allowed Potenza to narrowly overcome Monterosi (a bitter first on the Lazio bench for Roberto Taurino) and to relaunch themselves. For the Lucanians it is the first match concluded without conceding a goal. An important result also from Brindisi, who overturned Latina: Luca Paganini’s Lazio goal was responded to in the first half by Bunino, Bizzotto and Albertini, all triggered by assists from 19-year-old Riccardo Costa.

September 30th – 11.45pm

© ALL RIGHTS RESERVED