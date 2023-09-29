Cover of the book by Paco Hernández

Paco Hernández publishes a new book with the help of the Molino publishing house

Most likely today there is no comic popularizer better known in Spain than Paco Hernández. His Tiktok channel moves thousands and thousands of people, his knowledge seems encyclopedic and he always surprises his followers with his content. With such success, it was a matter of time before Penguin Random House, through the Molino publishing house, signed him for a book in which to take advantage of his knowledge. And so comes Why is Spiderman poor?

And what is talked about in this volume? According to the synopsis provided “What do you have to do to become a superhero? To start, know everything about them. Have you just arrived from another planet and the sun gives you powers? Well, be careful with allergies, there are more types of kryptonite than there are members of the Justice League. Are you a billionaire and bored? We recommend the best gadgets on which to spend your fortune and with which to continue avoiding going to therapy. Have you been bitten by a radioactive spider? Move to New York because there are no skyscrapers to swing from in your town. Is living in New York very expensive? Well, now you know why Peter Parker is poor.”

On the way and The Cartoonist, two essential comics

Paco Hernández has two comics that are certainly recommendable, En Camino and The Cartoonist. The first, published by La Cúpula, is an emotional journey to Santiago de Compostela inspired in part by the author’s own experience. Collaborating with him on this occasion is the cartoonist José Ángel Ares.

The second, although technically it would be the first since it was published before, is The Cartoonist published by Edicions de Ponent. A comic drawn by Daniel Cardiel in which you travel through the life of Jacob Simmons, actually an associate of (mainly) Will Eisner, through his son. A perfect journey for comic lovers full of life, winks, references and a solid story.