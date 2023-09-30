Tamara Falcó has recounted the guests from the El Hormiguero team who came to her wedding and has assured Joaquín Sánchez that Pablo Motos had not called her before the recording of Joaquín, the rookie, “Pablo disconnects a lot,” the guest stated .

Regarding the gifts that the presenter of El Hormiguero gives, Joaquín Sánchez wanted to reveal one that has left Tamara Falcó speechless.

“Pablo gave me the toilet with trickles for the new house,” the ex-footballer confessed to the perplexed face of the Marchioness of Griñón.

Joaquín wanted to point out that “he has a photo of Pablo Motos next to the toilet to remember that it was a gift from him.” A statement that has made Tamara Falcó burst out laughing in Joaquín, the rookie.