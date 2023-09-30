Maia has achieved her dream of passing the Blind Auditions of The Voice. With a song by David Bowie, the talent has caught the attention of Pablo López and Luis Fonsi, who have not hesitated to press her button to try to add her to her team.

His joy and emotion on stage has delighted the coaches, and Pablo López has pointed out how nice it is when a talent manages to surprise them. “I have a good time with this type of madness,” commented the man from Malaga.

And, just as David Bowie had eyes of two different colors, Pablo López has pointed out that Maia has “a mind of two colors.” The comment has fascinated Maia: “How nice everything you tell me, please!” the young woman exclaimed.

Coach and talent have connected, and to prove the laughter that has been unleashed between them. “You’re crazy lost, I love it,” Pablo López observed, to which Maia confirmed: “You can’t even imagine it.”

Due to fate, or because Maia only had two options to choose from, the talent has chosen Pablo López as her coach in La Voz. What can we expect from this tandem between Maia and Pablo? What two have come together!