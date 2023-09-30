Remember Overwatch 2, which received the long-awaited PvE story missions in August with Season 6: Invasion? The excitement has died down, but the support continues with the next season, Rise of Darkness, which launches on October 10th.

The Season 7 launch trailer will debut on October 4, but according to what has been leaked, the new season and the Premium Battle Pass will focus on evil spirits and ghosts. The next Mythic Skin has been announced for Hanzo, while the next collaboration event will focus on Diablo 4. Coincidentally, the latter will see the launch of Season of Blood on October 17th.

Stay tuned for more details on Overwatch 2: Rise of Darkness Season 7 in the coming week. The hero shooter is available for Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, PS5, PC and Nintendo Switch and is free-to-play. Here’s our review of the launch version, which has since evolved with new heroes, modes like Flashpoint and Hero Mastery, and more.