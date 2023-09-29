If you want to purchase a new terminal and you are not sure which one, we will help you with a brief guide on phones with prices less than 800 euros on which to keep an eye on the next Amazon Prime Deal Party. To do this, our analyst and expert in mobile devices, Iván Linares, advises us on several.

Google Pixel 7

This Google Pixel 7 has a screen 6.3 inch OLED with resolution Full HD+, a refresh rate of 90 Hz and glass Gorilla Glass Victory. Mount the processor Google Tensor G2 with the Titan M2 security coprocessor. Has a 8GB RAM and a storage of 128 GB.

Its battery offers between five and six hours of screen time and its operating system is Android 13. Its main camera is 50 MP and has IP68 protection, so can be immersed in water. For connectivity, it has Dual SIM, 5G, WiFi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC and USB-C. It has a price of 649 euros on Amazon.

iPhone 14

The iPhone 14 has a screen OLED Retina of 6.1 inches with a resolution of 2,532 x 1,170 pixels. Dispose of 60 Hz refresh rate, 1.200 nits of brightness y True-Tone. Mount the chip Apple A15 with a 6GB RAM y 128 GB storage. Its rear camera has two lenses; a main of 12 MP and a wide angle 12 MP.

Its battery offers 31 hours of average autonomy per charge. It has the operating system iOS 16 and its other features include WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, connection NFC for contactless payments, GPS, stereo speakers Dolby Atmos, facial recognition and IP68 water resistance that makes it submersible. It currently costs 835 euros on Amazon, but everything indicates that in the Prime Offers Party it may drop below 800 euros.

HONOR Magic5 Pro

This new HONOR flagship, the Magic5 Pro, has a screen 6.81 inch OLED and refresh rate of up to 120 Hz with a maximum brightness of up to 1,800 nits. Mount the processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 with a 12GB RAM and internal storage 512 GB. Its main rear camera is 50 MP.

Its solvent battery offers without problem eight hours of screen time and it needs 48 minutes to fully charge the terminal. It comes with the operating system in Android 13, with facial recognition and fingerprint sensor. It also connects via WiFi 7 and Bluetooth 5.2 and has IP68 resistance. Its current price on Amazon is 849 euros, but it is expected that in Prime offers it will remain below 800 euros.

OnePlus 11

The OnePlus 11 has an excellent screen 6.7 inch LTPO AMOLED with QHD+ resolution, 120 Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 1.300 nits. Your processor is Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and this version has 8 GB memory RAM y 128 GB storage. Its rear camera has a lens 50 MP maincomes with the operating system Android 13 and its battery offers almost seven hours of screen time.

One of its strong points is fast charging, which fills half the battery in 10 minutes and in just 20 minutes to fully charge it. Other features are Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, NFCUSB-C, on-screen fingerprint sensor, certification IP68 that make it resistant to water. Its price on Amazon is 769 euros.

Samsung Galaxy S23

This Samsung Galaxy S23+ has a Dynamic screen AMOLED dec 6.6 inches with Full HD+ resolution, a refresh rate of 120 Hz and a peak brightness of 1.750 nits. Mount the processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 with a 8GB RAM and, in this version, a storage of 256 GB.

Its rear camera module has a main lens of 50 MP. Its battery offers more than eight hours of autonomy. Its operating system is Android 13 and for its connectivity it has 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3 y NFC for contactless payments. Has water resistance IP68, ultrasonic fingerprint reader, facial unlock and Samsung Pay. Its current price on Amazon is 799 euros.

