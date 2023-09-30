The Nigerian starts from the bench to catch his breath ahead of the Champions League and the match against Fiorentina. In his place Simeone

Salvatore Malfitano

30 September – MILAN

No punishment, just rest. The tensions of the past few days could lead one to think of some sort of disciplinary measure, but instead these are just natural rotations in periods like this. Victor Osimhen did not start from the first minute in the match against Lecce due to turnover issues, which is physiological when the matches are so close together. Rudi Garcia has chosen the away match at Via del Mare for the striker’s first bench this season, since Napoli will then have to face Real Madrid and Fiorentina on Tuesday (Sunday 8 October at 8.45pm), both at Maradona.

Watch the entire Serie A TIM and much other sport on DAZN. Activate now.

cholito

—

Giovanni Simeone plays in his place. It is also a way of rewarding the Cholito, which as usual proves to be an always fundamental resource to be used during the ongoing competition. The coach, like his predecessor Spalletti, particularly appreciates the application and professionalism of the Argentine, who also scored against Udinese in the last round of the championship. Also worth highlighting is Jesper Lindstrom’s use in the starting eleven: the Dane had so far only played parts of the match, now he will have the opportunity to demonstrate his value, in a trident that sees Kvaratskhelia immovable on the left wing.

September 30 – 2.32pm

© ALL RIGHTS RESERVED