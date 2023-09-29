Through a statement, the sports minister John Owan Enoh returned to what happened to the Napoli and Nigeria striker

The story linked to Victor Osimhen is enriched with a new chapter. After Napoli’s statement in which the Azzurri specified that they never wanted to offend him, Nigeria’s sports minister, John Owan Enoh, also spoke. Through an official statement released in his homeland, Enoh spoke thus of the Napoli striker and the Nigerian national team.

the note

—

“My office is working hard to reach Osimhen firsthand and understand what the problems are, to establish the facts properly.” This is the content of the note: “I am also in contact with the Minister of Foreign Affairs and with the Nigerian ambassador to Italy. We are using diplomatic channels to explore the issue with Italy”. And finally: “We are committed to ensuring that our athletes are accorded the respect they deserve and that they are not exposed to injustice, discrimination and unfair teasing that could be harmful to their careers.”