Suara.com – PSSI General Chair, Erick Thohir, revealed that the deep sorrow of the families of the victims of the Kanjuruhan tragedy on October 1 2022 will never disappear.

Erick Thohir made this statement after attending the “Rek Ayo Rek Dolen Karo Pak ET” activity in Surabaya on Saturday (30/9/2023).

According to Erick Thohir, even though a number of efforts have been made, nothing can erase the grief felt by the victim’s family. However, he emphasized the importance of looking after each other and encouraging better change.

According to him, social assistance had been carried out with the central and regional governments and this was done before he became PSSI General Chair.

“I think the regional government at the time of the Kanjuruhan incident also helped, the East Java Provincial Government, Mrs. Khofifah, the Malang Regency Government, the central government, had encouraged assistance. Even before I became chairman of PSSI, I had encouraged assistance,” he said after the event initiated by PT Persero Permodalan Nasional Madani (PNM) that.

The man who also serves as Minister of State-Owned Enterprises (BUMN) understands that the demands from the victim’s family are a legal process against the people responsible for the tragedy.

“Yesterday there was a decision from the Supreme Court, we have to make sure that happens, because the one who can decide is not PSSI. Therefore, we are working together with law enforcement officials, we can only punish by banning football activities forever,” he said.

Apart from pursuing legal issues, his party will commit to fulfilling FIFA’s request to renovate a number of stadiums in Indonesia so that they comply with FIFA standards.

“The government together with PSSI, in accordance with FIFA’s agreement, we will renovate stadiums whose security is not optimal, but the work is under the authority of the central government. PSSI only recommends according to FIFA standards,” said Erick.

Previously, the Directorate General of Human Settlements of the PUPR Ministry revealed that the renovation of the Kanjuruhan Stadium in Malang, East Java included the construction of a monument to commemorate the Kanjuruhan Tragedy.