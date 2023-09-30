Who caused the injuries of what many consider one of the most powerful characters in One Piece?

The scars on Shanks’ face were present from his first scene in the series

Something that makes the story of One Piece great has been knowing how to give the importance it deserves to both the big and small details that accompany a good number of its most relevant characters. Everything has a reason and Every detail can become an exciting story capable of generating new mysteries and another layer of depth to the plot of the series.

Among the most important characters in One Piece is Red-Haired Shanks and one of the mysteries that accompanied him since his first appearance was the origin of the scars on his face. This mystery already had an official answer from Oda and the culprit turned out to be none other than one of the scariest villains seen so far.

The character who left an indelible mark on Shanks

The scar that the powerful pirate wears irremediably unites him with the one who has become one of the most important characters facing the final stretch of One Piece: Marshall D. Teach.

Marshall D. Teach, Blackbeard’s real name, is one of those characters whose appearances usually go hand in hand with completely unexpected turns in the increasingly complex script of One Piece, in addition to being the absolute protagonist of some of the most surprising theories among fans, to the point that many do not hesitate to consider Blackbeard the great enemy that Luffy will face at the end of the series. .

The origin of Shanks’ injuries was confirmed exactly in chapter 434 of the manga, during one of the best moments of the entire series. In this scene Shanks appeared before Whitebeard to warn of Blackbeard’s dark intentions and his desire for power. The Redhead also clarified that it was the result of a completely intentional attack, evidencing the evil that already resided inside Teach at that time.

Shanks also let us know that for him the scars on his face are the wounds on his body that matter most to him, much more so than the arm he lost trying to save Luffy years ago. Without a doubt, the rivalry between these powerful characters is one of those that is capable of arousing the most interest among fans of Oda’s manga.

