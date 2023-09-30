The new information that the creator of One Piece usually offers always pleases fans.

There are new details about the protagonists of One Piece revealed by Eiichiro Oda.

One Piece fans can now enjoy new information about your favorite characters. On this occasion, the creator of this wonderful story has offered more details about Luffy and the Straw Hat crew. More specifically he has recounted his country of origin, so now you will be able to know where each of them would come from if they were sailing the seas through the world in which we find ourselves.

As you well know, the closest thing we have to being able to see Luffy and company in the real world is the latest Netflix adaptation. Exact, The live action of One Piece managed to make all the fans of the saga fall in love, although it also attracted the attention of many people who embarked on this adventure for the first time. Such was the success of the series that a second season has even been confirmed shortly after the first season ended. In fact, they already have the total duration of the series in mind.

These would be the countries of the protagonists of One Piece

This information comes from the creator of One Piece himself, Eiichiro Oda, so we are looking at official data. And you already know that What Oda says regarding his own history cannot be disputed. This comes from a new One Piece SBS, which is basically a session where the mangaka answers questions from fans of the manga or anime. If you want to see where Luffy belongs, we’ll show you below.

Luffy – BrazilZoro- JapanNami – SwedenUsopp – AfricaSanji – FranceChopper – CanadaRobin – RussiaFranky – United StatesBrook – Austria

As you have been able to see in the image you have just above this text, the author is very clear about his preferences. However, this has not been achieved in the series, since of all the actors who play the characters, only the one who gives life to Zoro fits with these places of origin. On the other hand, you will agree that this is not important, The performance that this cast managed to give has been truly incredible.

In fact, even Eiichiro Oda himself has confirmed that Iñaki Godoy is the perfect Luffy, something very difficult to achieve. This clarification by the author has helped millions of followers of the incredible adventures of the Straw Hats to discover a little more the reason for certain attitudes or traits of the main characters. Stay tuned for the following SBS, because each one is a great source of information for One Piece lovers.

