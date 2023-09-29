Antimatter is fascinating not only because of its essence; It is also due to the still enigmatic role it played in the origin of the universe. Scientists still do not have the necessary tools to understand with any precision the role of this form of matter in the formation of the cosmos and the mechanisms that govern the tenuous line that delimits the imbalance between matter and antimatter. Fortunately, what they do know are its constituent elements and some of its properties.

Understanding what antimatter is is not difficult. And we can observe it as an exotic type of matter that is made up of antiparticles, which are particles with the same mass and spin as the particles we are familiar with, but with the opposite electrical charge. In this way the antiparticle of the electron is the positron or antielectron. And the antiparticle of the proton is the antiproton.

Antimatter has a surprising property: when it comes into direct contact with matter, both annihilate, releasing a large amount of energy in the form of high-energy photons, as well as other possible particle-antiparticle pairs. At the moment is being studied in many of the most important research centers specialized in particle physics in the world with the hope that knowing it better will help us understand some of the mysteries of the cosmos that remain out of our reach.

CERN, antimatter and gravity

CERN (European Organization for Nuclear Research), the particle physics laboratory located near Geneva and next to the border between Switzerland and France, has the necessary resources to produce and manipulate antimatter. Two of the experiments that have already delivered important results to the physicists working on them are GBAR (Gravitational Behavior of Antimatter at Rest) and ALPHA-g (Antihydrogen Laser Physics Apparatus-gravity).

ALPHA-g and GBAR pursue the same purpose: to help scientists understand the interaction between antimatter and gravity with the greatest possible precision.

Very roughly speaking, GBAR produces antiions, cools them until they reach a temperature close to absolute zero, which is -273.15ºC, and then steals a positron from them to transform them into a non-ionic antiatom. In ALPHA-g, however, physicists cause two beams of particles with a high energy level to collide to get an antihydrogen atom made up of an antiproton and a positron, in the same way that protium, which is the most abundant isotope of hydrogen in nature, is made up of a proton and an electron.

These two experiments pursue the same purpose: to help scientists understand the interaction between antimatter and gravity with the greatest possible precision. There are two fundamental reasons that justify the effort they are making. The first is that these experiments can help them better understand the mechanisms of this fundamental interaction. The second is even more important: this knowledge could allow them to develop a quantum theory of gravity.

Right now we are in a very exciting moment for a compelling reason: the physicists leading the ALPHA-g experiment have published a very interesting article in Nature in which they explain in great detail that antihydrogen atoms are subjected in the presence of earth gravity at essentially the same acceleration that ordinary matter experiences. His measurements are confined to a moderate standard deviation, which invites us to accept his conclusions as conclusive.

Antihydrogen atoms are subjected in the presence of Earth’s gravity to essentially the same acceleration experienced by ordinary matter.

This result is very important because this experiment is the first that has allowed physicists to obtain a direct measurement of the interaction between antimatter and gravity. However, once again, his conclusions were correctly predicted by Albert Einstein more than a century ago in his general theory of relativity.

This German physicist was unaware of the existence of antimatter when he formulated his theory, but, despite this, general relativity establishes that gravity interacts in the same way with all forms of matter. And, as we have seen, antimatter is a form of matter. Once again, Einstein hit the target, although it is not unreasonable to predict that at some point the experimental results will contradict general relativity. If that time comes, scientists will have the opportunity to develop new physics.

Cover image: CERN

More information: Nature

In Xataka: China has taken the lead in nuclear energy. Its big bet: its molten salt and thorium reactor