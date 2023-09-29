In this article, HobbyConsolas may receive a commission from your purchases. More information.

AMD’s Ryzen 7 7800X3D revolutionizes the gaming experience. Now, with a tempting discount, it becomes the must-have for every gaming enthusiast.

If anything can make the difference between an average gaming experience and a truly immersive one, it is having a processor that lives up to expectations. And, if you are one of those players who do not settle for the minimum, having a machine with a powerful brain becomes an essential requirement.

Therefore, it is time for you to discover the Ryzen 7 7800X3D. We are looking at a processor that not only promises, but delivers. Now, for a juicy offer, you can get it in your hands for only 412 euros at PcComponentes, and 421 euros at Amazon. A bargain!

Ryzen 7 7800X3D

AMD’s jewel: Ryzen 7 7800X3D

This technological prodigy has been created with one goal in mind: to dominate the gaming world. To do this, AMD has incorporated its 3D V-Cache technology, ensuring low latency and jaw-dropping gaming performance. The result? A desktop gaming processor that is positioned as one of the fastest on the market.

AMD has never been one to be left behind in the innovation race. Proof of this is the implementation of a hidden vertical 3Dwhich not only allows the Ryzen 7 7800X3D to be the leader in the gaming segment, but also makes it one of the most powerful server processors in the world.

This technology places AMD at the top in terms of density and energy efficiency. And we are not talking about just any cache: we are referring to a 64 MB stacked cache created with hybrid bond. All this, supported by Zen 3microprocessor core that translates into pure power.

One step further with PCIe 5.0, DDR5 and AM5

If you are one of those who opt for the latest in graphics and storage, the PCIe 5.0 interface will be your ally. Offering practically double the bandwidth of its predecessor, PCIe 4.0, you will notice unlimited performance, with system and application startups in record time.

We cannot leave aside the support for DDR5, the most recent RAM standard. AMD has incorporated it into its new Zen 4 architecture and the platform AM5, offering significant improvements in performance. Furthermore, with the AMD EXPO technology, overclocking memory has never been so easy. The objective? Make the most of your team.

And although technology is advancing by leaps and bounds, that doesn’t mean you should renew your equipment every now and then. With AMD’s promise of support the AM5 platform until at least 2025you will be assured that your investment will be worth it for many years.

The Ryzen 7 7800X3D is not just a processor. It is the piece you need to take your gaming experience to the next level. With a discounted price and cutting-edge features, it’s the perfect time to take the leap. After all, who doesn’t want to have unprecedented power in their hands? It’s been said, let’s play!

In this article, Hobbyconsolas receives a commission from its affiliate partners for each purchase you make through the product links that we have included, something that in no case represents an additional cost to you. However, our recommendations are always independent and objective. You can consult our affiliate policy here.