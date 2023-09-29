POCO is Xiaomi’s most ‘aggressive’ brand. And we can understand this from two points of view. The first is because of the design, which does not focus on a simple aesthetic, but rather adds differentiating details that we do not see in the rest of the brand. On the other hand, there is the price, one that matches dream features at a cost that more users can afford if they are only looking for the best in specifications.

One of the best screens to play

With the permission of all those OLED screen terminals, we cannot deny that AMOLED panels are the best for viewing content. And this is where the Chinese company puts the first detail with its POCO F5 Prowith a 6.67-inch AMOLED panel and WQHD resolution 120 Hz speed soda. This makes it one of the best screens to watch all types of content and play thanks to its Dolby Vision system with HDR10+.

In the cameras section, the front one has no less than 16 MPX and on the back we have a package with a three-camera composition. They are supported by the use of artificial intelligence and have a provision of 64+8+2 MPX dIt is distributed between wide angle, ultra wide angle and macro. With them you will have the possibility of recording up to 8K a 30 fps o 4K a 60 fps.

One of the best Qualcomm chips inside

When we talked about power, the POCO F5 Pro It is one of the great wonders of the current market. It is true that Qualcomm has other higher-class chips on the market, but the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 It is one of the most interesting in power and performance. It has integrated 5G and will be supported by a composition of 256GB of space or two variants to choose between 8 and 12 GB of RAM.

But don’t think that this is the only good thing it has inside. The battery that powers the terminal’s connections such as NFC, Bluetooth or WiFi, among others, has nothing less than 5,160 mAh with 67W wired and 30W fast charging by induction charging. And yes, the compatible charger is included in the box so you don’t have to buy anything else.

All for less than 450 euros

Yes, it’s hard to believe that a phone with these features comes cheap. With similar features you could find a high-end phone from about 2 years ago and although you may find this terminal even cheaper and more accessible. And it is impossible to ignore this offer of the POCO F5 Pro on AliExpress that you can get with a 37% discount on its 12+256GB version, which I know is It would be at a price of almost 430 euros.